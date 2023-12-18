Evan Dando is currently at work in São Paulo, Brazil on the first album of original songs from The Lemonheads since 2006. “Fear Of Living” is a sneak preview, being sold on 7” single at upcoming Lemonheads and solo acoustic shows. The song was co-written by the late Dan Lardner (of QTY) and Evan plays all the instruments. 30 years ago (November 1993), The Lemonheads “Into Your Arms” topped the Billboard Modern Rock radio chart for the 4th straight week, on it’s way to tying a record of 9 weeks at #1 set by U2’s “Mysterious Ways.”

https://www.thelemonheads.net/

The Lemonheads - Fear Of Living Listen • 2:12

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

