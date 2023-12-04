Hovvdy share “Jean,” a jaunty new single from the beloved Texas duo comprised of Charlie Martin and Will Taylor. “Jean is a song about doing well for those you love," explains Will Taylor. "It's tangled in self doubt and uncertainty; yet meant to embrace both the joy and the complications of life.

The track was produced by the band with Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver, Dijon) and Ben Littlejohn. It’s the first taste of new music since their maximalist 2022 EP "billboard for my feelings," which Pitchfork said “adds new wrinkles to their work, building upon the template of "True Love" and homing in on their deceptively sophisticated sound,” adding that they “refined their approach by leaning into their most playful inclinations, prioritizing texture and melody over narrative stability, broadening their simple yet spacious arrangements with small, striking details.”

Hovvdy is hitting the road this winter on a tour that includes a rare run of intimate duo performances in December, as well as dates supporting Cold War Kids in the new year.

https://www.hovvdy.com/

Hovvdy - Jean Listen • 3:01

