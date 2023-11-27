A quintessential Bleachers feel-good anthem, ‘Modern Girl’ pairs an infectious chorus with booming, energetic instrumentation and is a thrilling indication of the band’s impending new era. Described as “anthemic, life affirming pop rock” by the New York Times, Bleachers are fronted by globally celebrated, eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, Jack Antonoff.

Releasing their debut album ‘Strange Desire’ in 2014, the band have built a huge, passionate following across three studio albums, becoming renowned for their impressive live show and infectious camaraderie. The band’s last album, ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’ took them to new heights, showcasing Antonoff’s immersive songwriting and, as Variety testified, his innate skill at “supersizing personal stories into larger-than-life pop anthems”.

The campaign saw the band make their debut on NBC’s infamous Saturday Night Live and saw single ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ receive a 'Best Alternative Video' nomination at the 2021 MTV VMAs, hit #1 at Triple A and top ten at Alternative radio.

Both with Bleachers and as a songwriter and producer, Antonoff, who, in 2021, was credited by the BBC for having “redefined pop music”, has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Diana Ross, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine, Kevin Abstract and many more.

Bleachers - Modern Girl (radio edit).mp3

