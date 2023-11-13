Torres - Collect

TORRES is the pseudonym of Mackenzie Scott. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her wife Jenna, stepson Silas, and puppy Sylvia. She has been releasing albums and performing as TORRES since 2013. "What An Enormous Room" is TORRES’ sixth studio album. It was recorded in September and October 2022 at Stadium Heights Sound in Durham, North Carolina. It was produced by Mackenzie Scott and Sarah Jaffe. The album contains 10 songs. Mackenzie wrote all of them. Sarah played bass guitar, synths, drums, organ, and piano. Mackenzie sang vocals, played guitar, bass, synths, organ, piano, and programmed drums. Additional synth bass, tambourine, and shakers were played by TJ Allen.

