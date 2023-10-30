Allah-Las are an American rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2008 around a mutual love for records, Los Angeles history, and the beach. The band members are all surfers and cover the city from the East Side (Mt. Washington) to way out West (Venice Beach) - and their sound reflects the geography of the city. The group consists of Miles Michaud, singer and guitarist, Pedrum Siadatian, electric guitar and vocals, Spencer Dunham, Electric Bass and vocals, and Matthew Correia, drums, percussion and vocals. Since coming together as a band, they cut their teeth playing numerous California dates. In the Los Angeles musical community, they gained a reputation as a laid-back, grooving band with strong ties to the authentically LA-centric sounds of bands like the Byrds, Love, and early Captain Beefheart.

Allah-Las - Dust

https://allahlas.com/