The Bamboos have just heralded their 11th studio album, "This Is How You Do It," with the Boogie tinged first single “Ex-Files”. For over 23 years they have blazed a trail in getting Australian Soul music accepted both worldwide and at home. Their impact on what would become the now world-famous “Melbourne Soul Scene” is undeniable, and their breakthroughs have inspired many in their hometown to play, record and explore new ideas in Soul, Funk, Jazz and Beats. Formed in 2000 by guitarist Lance Ferguson they held their own against the overwhelming tide of rock music in Australian venues. Early on in their career they were often invited to be the local backing band for legends like Syl Johnson, Betty Wright, Joe Bataan and Eddie Bo when they toured Australia Their one of a kind lead vocalist Kylie Auldist joined in 2007 and international attention came quickly. They were the first Australian act with their sound to be signed to an overseas label and then the first to tour overseas.

The Bamboos - Ex-Files The Bamboos - Ex-Files Listen • 3:55

