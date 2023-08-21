Acclaimed Nashville-based artist Briston Maroney has officially announced details of his forthcoming new album – Ultrapure – due out Friday, September 22. “Body” arrives accompanied by an official music video, conceived and directed by Maroney, alongside close friend and longtime visual collaborator Drew Bauml. Produced by 2x GRAMMY®-winner Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves) and engineered by Konrad Snyder (Noah Kahan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise), Ultrapure was crafted in Maroney’s adopted hometown of Nashville, TN and showcases the artist playing every single instrument. Of its genesis, Maroney shares: My favorite moments in the human experience are ones that you don’t even realize have started, but feel so deeply when you realize they’ve ended. I refer to these as ‘Ultrapure’ moments. This album was my humble, unqualified, and earnest as hell attempt at sitting in those feelings until they had no choice but to burst out of my head. These songs are about a type of pain I hate and love, but mostly have a deep appreciation for.

https://www.bristonmaroney.com/

BRISTON MARONEY - Body.mp3 Listen • 3:20

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify