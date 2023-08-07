© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Lovejoy - Call Me What You Like

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published August 7, 2023

Formed in 2021, the British indie outfit Lovejoy - made up of Wilbur, Ash, Mark & Joe - already count more than 700 million global streams and a colossal 30 million fans across their social media. They are the renaissance of your favorite noughties band, harnessing a love affair with cheeky, satirical social commentary and overdriven, treble-topped guitars. Their storytelling and colloquial lyrics speak truthfully to their young, internet-crazed fans and helps navigate them through their complicated adolescence: from first loves to social agitation.

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

https://www.instagram.com/lovejoyonline

https://www.lvjyonline.com/

Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
