Lovejoy - Call Me What You Like

Formed in 2021, the British indie outfit Lovejoy - made up of Wilbur, Ash, Mark & Joe - already count more than 700 million global streams and a colossal 30 million fans across their social media. They are the renaissance of your favorite noughties band, harnessing a love affair with cheeky, satirical social commentary and overdriven, treble-topped guitars. Their storytelling and colloquial lyrics speak truthfully to their young, internet-crazed fans and helps navigate them through their complicated adolescence: from first loves to social agitation.

