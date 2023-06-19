© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night
Song of the Week

Low Cut Connie - Are You Gonna Run

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published June 19, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT
Adam Weiner aka Low Cut Connie
Adam Weiner aka Low Cut Connie

Low Cut Connie is the alter ego of Adam Weiner a musician from Philadelphia who has, over the past dozen years collected a cult following and now you can collect "Are You Gonna Run" for free.

For years now, Low Cut Connie has built its grassroots coalition of oddballs, underdogs, and fun-loving weirdos with songs that celebrate life on the fringes of polite society. The band’s infamously wild, passionate live shows provide a total release - of stress, of inhibition, of shame - working up a primordial rock n roll sweat for fans to get blissfully soaked in. The new album, and its full-length companion film, sizzle with that same cathartic sweat, reminding us that it's time to get dirty again, and to feel alive. ART DEALERS sits at the intersection of sleazy and soulful - a collection of risky, romantic, life-affirming anthems, all dedicated to uou. "I think rock n roll exists to be a red-blooded, countercultural medium,” says Weiner, who has performed under the Low Cut Connie moniker for over a decade, "You're supposed to get your hair messed-up."

https://lowcutconnie.com/

Low Cut Connie - Are You Gonna Run.mp3

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)
You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

Song of the Week
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets some relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan