© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Song of the Week

Ghost Of Vroom - Pay The Man

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published June 12, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT
©claypatrickmcbride2021
/

The Ghost of Vroom will be relasesing their third album in late September but now if your chance to download "Pay The Man" for free.

GHOST OF VROOM is a band comprised of veteran artist Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) and his long time collaborator Andrew “Scrap” Livingston have teamed up with legendary producer Mario Caldato Jr. (Beastie Boys, Jack Johnson, Beck) to create "GHOST OF VROOM 3”. A dozen tracks of hard hitting drums, hooks, flows and Doughty’s signature brand of art pop.

https://www.ghostofvroom.com/

Ghost of Vroom - Pay The Man

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)
You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify

Song of the Week
Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets some relief during the first our of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
See stories by Tom Brennan