Grouplove - Hello

GROUPLOVE blends a quirky, '90s-style indie rock sensibility with a spirited, arena-ready roar. A bold leap forward for the band "I Want It All Right Now", their new album, fully harnesses the ecstatic energy of their live show while amplifying the unabashedly playful spirit the band has embodied since their 2011 debut "Never Trust a Happy Song," which spawned the number one Billboard Alternative Songs Chart hit "Tongue Tied." They have continued to straddle mainstream and indie success, playing festivals around the globe and remaining Top 20 Billboard Alternative chart regulars. 2023 will see the band releasing their new album, "I Want It All Right Now," produced by Grammy-winning producer John Congleton (Death Cab For Cutie, Wallows, St Vincent), on Glassnote Records and embarking on a North American stadium/arena tour with pop superstar P!nk.

