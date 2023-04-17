Milky Chance - Living In A Haze

Milky Chance is the German duo of childhood friends Clemens Rehbein and Phillipp Dausch — announce their new album Living In A Haze. The duo, who have risen to global fame on the back of their idiosyncratic and inventive alt-pop songs, deliver a refined and expansive take on their peculiar sonic vision with their fourth album, which features guest appearances from Malian artist Fatoumata Diawara and Canadian singer Charlotte Cardin. Operating from an eclectic moodboard of influences — reggae-pop alchemists like Bob Marley, The Police, and Sublime; global pop icons including Burna Boy, Stromae, and Rosalía; the emotive deep house of Fred again…; and the moody, neon-streaked Euphoria soundtrack — Milky Chance pack every song on Living In A Haze with delectable noises and the freight train hooks that have become their signature. Living In A Haze ultimately works because it applies the band’s endless musical curiosity to the propulsive logic of the best club music. “In order to really connect with an audience, particularly in a live setting, music needs a sense of physicality and movement,“ says Rehbein.

