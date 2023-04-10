In between tours supporting Death Cab For Cutie and Alex G, alt-rock breakouts Momma return with their fiery new single, “Bang Bang”. Songwriters Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten collaborated with producer/bassist Aron Kobayashi Ritch to write and record the track after getting home last fall from their first-ever North American headline tour. “Bang Bang” expands upon the band's signature dynamics in bold new ways, and is yet another Momma song destined for repeat listens. “Allegra and I ended up getting COVID at the same time, so we decided to isolate, get drunk, and write together,” Friedman explains. “Within a night we had demoed a hot sounding song about great sex.” Weingarten adds: “We wanted to write something lyrically different than anything else we’d done – just super literal and crude. We shared it with Aron and he sent us back a new version with a lot of added extra production: drums, bass, synths, acoustic guitar, etc. It felt totally different and fresh. The finished song has a lot of classic Momma - heavy guitars and catchy melodies - but packaged in a different form. It feels immediate, like a whole new sound for the band.”

https://www.mommaband.com/

Momma - Bang Bang Listen • 2:52

