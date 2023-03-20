Solid Bronze - Green Light

Solid Bronze began as a recording project between Trenton, NJ natives Ian Everett (bass) and George Miller (drums). They established themselves with their acclaimed 2019 debut The Fruit Basket. Callum Bains of PopMatters said “The album captures the sound of 1970s funk and soul, resting on solid songwriting and powerful arrangements.” [PopMatters, September 10, 2019] After releasing The Fruit Basket, Everett and Miller expanded the live band to accommodate the full-bodied funk of the record. Known on stage as the Solid Bronze Rhythm Band, the group now features Mark Gallagher on baritone saxophone, Tommy Heutmaker on guitar, Eric Johnson on keyboards, and Nilah Montgomery on vocals. This lineup recorded Mt. Fuji in 2020 and 2021.

https://www.solidbronzeband.com/