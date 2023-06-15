Dentist (06/15/2023)

This afternoon, I was lucky to have the band Dentist, from Asbury Park, spend a little time with me on the air. Not only did we talk about their show at the Wonder Bar, part of the North 2 Shore Festival, but we also discussed their writing and recording techniques, how the band has grown since they formed 10 years ago and what their plans are for the upcoming few months. Plus, they played a song acoustically. It was a blast spending time with Emily, Justin and Matt.