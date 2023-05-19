© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Interview Archive

deSol (2023/05/19)

By Rich Robinson
Published May 19, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
deSol_20230519.jpeg
Rich Robinson
/

Rich took some time out and chatted with the reunited deSol

It was great having the guys from deSol back in the studio this afternoon. We talked about their upcoming performance in Asbury Park on Sunday, May 21st at the Lakehouse Block Party, which is not only a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Lakehouse Music Academy, but also a fundraising event for the Asbury Park Music Foundation. Besides that, the band debuted a new song from their upcoming album, played one of their classic songs, and discussed the history and the future of one of New Jersey’s premier bands. It was a really fun time. Hope you enjoyed it.

Rich Robinson
Grew up in Manasquan, where I forged my working papers so I could get a job in a local restaurant. Started in radio when I was 17, then jumped into the record business at 18, lying about my age like a mad-man. Got back into radio in my early 20’s, when I was named program director of WHTG, which we changed into FM 1063 (recognized by the industry as one of the first and most influential alternative rock stations in the country). Left FM1063 after a little more than a decade, heading out west to work on a couple of radio stations in New Mexico; after a few years, I moved back to the NYC area to get back into the record business.
