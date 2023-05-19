deSol (2023/05/19)

It was great having the guys from deSol back in the studio this afternoon. We talked about their upcoming performance in Asbury Park on Sunday, May 21st at the Lakehouse Block Party, which is not only a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Lakehouse Music Academy, but also a fundraising event for the Asbury Park Music Foundation. Besides that, the band debuted a new song from their upcoming album, played one of their classic songs, and discussed the history and the future of one of New Jersey’s premier bands. It was a really fun time. Hope you enjoyed it.

