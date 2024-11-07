Dead To The Core/Kevin Hill

Jason Decker of JDLive Presents came by with Ronnie Penque of Dead To The Core and Kevin Hill of Secret Sound to chat about the upcoming Fall Festival at the Asbury-Wall Elks and to play a some music live.
Stu Coogan (Evening Host 7p-11p) is closing in on becoming a 20 year veteran of the radio airwaves. 2After 22 years on the business side of the communications industry, he gives hope to all those who make the move to change careers in midstream. “Stu Coo” used buyout money from his prior employment to attend Brookdale Community College which provided a path to his true love “Radioland” !