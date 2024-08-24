© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Interview Archive - On Demand

Joanne Bird

By Stu Coogan
Published August 24, 2024 at 2:26 PM EDT

Joanne Bird, a Dutch singer-songwriter, stopped by with Anthony Xerri to chat about coming to the US - Asbury Park specifically - to record at Lakehouse Studios in Asbury Park with Jersey Shore musicians.

Stu Coogan
Stu Coogan (Evening Host 7p-11p) is closing in on becoming a 20 year veteran of the radio airwaves. 2After 22 years on the business side of the communications industry, he gives hope to all those who make the move to change careers in midstream. “Stu Coo” used buyout money from his prior employment to attend Brookdale Community College which provided a path to his true love “Radioland” !
