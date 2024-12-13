NASA & STEM Lounge

© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
By Tom Brennan
Published December 13, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST
On this episode of Brookdale Beat, Tom Brennan speaks with Ana Teodorescu Associate Professor of Mathematics and Nancy Cizin Associate Professor of Biology about Brookdale's partnership with the educational branch of NASA and the STEM Lounge located in MAS 107.

Tom Brennan
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio &amp; Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
