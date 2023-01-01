Stephanie Coskey

I’ve been on air at Brookdale Public Radio since 2002 and have loved every minute of it! I like to keep listeners updated on upcoming community events and activities, especially where music is the focus because music helps people connect. One of the great things about The night is that our music library is chock full of music from so many genres and artists. I love how different songs elicit memories, put a smile across your face, create a mood, or just help you get through the day. Music is so many things to so many people and I get to push play. How cool is that!?