Non-Profits On The Night

Brookdale Public Radio is proud to be a part of the Jersey Shore Community. Here are a few of the non-profit groups we've spotlighted on the air.
    Impact100 Jersey Coast
    Michele McBride
    There are so many groups in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer help to people in need. We here at 90.5 The Night feel it’s important to let our listeners know about them.
    Family and Children's Services
    Michele McBride
    Long Branch based Family and Children’s Service (FCS) provides compassionate care, intervention and education to people during challenging times in their lives.