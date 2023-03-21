Non-Profits On The Night
Brookdale Public Radio is proud to be a part of the Jersey Shore Community. Here are a few of the non-profit groups we've spotlighted on the air.
There are so many groups in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer help to people in need. We here at 90.5 The Night feel it’s important to let our listeners know about them.
Long Branch based Family and Children’s Service (FCS) provides compassionate care, intervention and education to people during challenging times in their lives.