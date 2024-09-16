The Community Affairs and Resource Center is a nonprofit social service agency, based in Asbury Park with offices in Freehold, Lakewood, & Keyport that provides a wide variety of services and programs to the community. The group’s mission is to empower the community and strengthen youth and families by promoting self-sufficiency through education, advocacy, and collaboration. CARC services all people regardless of age, race, creed, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation or functional capacity. Originally, the population served by the group was primarily Hispanics of Caribbean descent. Today, clients are diverse, consisting of Hispanics of various descents, Haitians, African Americans and Caucasians. Social services are provided to economically disadvantaged individuals and families throughout Monmouth County with the goal of revitalizing the communities served. It is one of the very few service providers in Monmouth County that can effectively provide multi-lingual/multi-cultural diversity in its services. Through this multi-lingual and multi-cultural approach, CARC serves as proactive agent for individuals and families whose needs may otherwise go unmet due to language barriers, discrimination and lack of cultural competency.