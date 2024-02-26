© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
WBJB | By Stefanie Worton
Published February 26, 2024 at 12:01 AM EST

Fourth Wave Fest is an all-day indoor music festival in Monmouth County, New Jersey that is entirely comprised of women and allied performers, volunteers, and organizers. Created with women’s empowerment in mind, Fourth Wave Fest aims to raise the voices of women musicians to help their community, and themselves in the process. Fourth Wave Fest has partnered with 180 Turning Lives Around to help the domestic and sexual violence survivors in Monmouth County. All profits from this event will be donated to 180.

For more information, click here https://www.fourthwavefest.org
Stefanie Worton
