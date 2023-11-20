Family and Children’s Resources

They offer diverse programs and services that address homelessness; neglect, abuse or exploitation; health and respite care; financial instability due to physical, developmental or mental disabilities; childhood literacy; and long-term care planning. Founded over 114 years ago by a group of Long Branch community leaders whose vision was to better the lives of their neighbors in need and since its inception, FCS has held firm in its dedication to those members of the community, mirroring society’s evolution through continual updating of services and programs. All of the group’s programs and services are provided regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, race, religion, ethnicity, language spoken or physical or mental ability. While FCS partners with many organizations and government agencies, in many cases, they are the sole county-designated provider of these services and the last hope for individuals, families and seniors in crisis. You can find out more about Family and Children Services, including their annual holiday drive-Operation Sleigh Bells at fcsmonmouth.org. There is also a link in the Non-Profits on the Night section at 90.5 the night dot org.

All of the groups you hear featured are suggested by our listeners.