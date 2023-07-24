© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night
Non Profits on The Night

Bridge of Books

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published July 24, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT

Their goal is to get as many books as possible into the hands of New Jersey’s underserved children. They collect books through book drives, individual donations, publisher overstocks, and corporate donors.  They also purchase books for special programs run throughout New Jersey and to supplement distributions with certain genres that are not typically part of the collections that we receive. They distribute books through various agencies, community events, schools and other venues.
Find out more HERE

Tags
Non Profits on The Night New Jersey Monmouth CountyEducation
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride