© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Non Profits on The Night

Ocean's Harbor House

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 5, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT

For 35 years, Ocean’s Harbor House has addressed the needs of runaway and homeless youth, while also providing services to young people facing trauma resulting from living in damaging home environments. Youth come to their programs having endured many types of unsafe experiences, causing them to adopt unhealthy behavior patterns, poor coping skills and ill formed plans for the future. Helping them heal and move forward requires a comprehensive response from many different perspectives. With a multilayered menu of programs providing shelter, support and services, they can meet them wherever they are on their journey. Their goal is to help youth rewrite their stories while building stronger foundations and bright futures.
More information HERE

Tags
Non Profits on The Night Ocean County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride