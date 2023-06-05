For 35 years, Ocean’s Harbor House has addressed the needs of runaway and homeless youth, while also providing services to young people facing trauma resulting from living in damaging home environments. Youth come to their programs having endured many types of unsafe experiences, causing them to adopt unhealthy behavior patterns, poor coping skills and ill formed plans for the future. Helping them heal and move forward requires a comprehensive response from many different perspectives. With a multilayered menu of programs providing shelter, support and services, they can meet them wherever they are on their journey. Their goal is to help youth rewrite their stories while building stronger foundations and bright futures.

