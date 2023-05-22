© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Non Profits on The Night

Shore to Help

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published May 22, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT
Shore To Help is a Monmouth County, 501(3)(c) charity that works to raise funds for local charities. The group began meeting in November 2007 as a small number of community members organizing a Thanksgiving Day football game. What started as a simple morning of fun with friends (on a day otherwise reserved for family) quickly evolved into a real event! With nearly 300 participants through the years and over $250,000 raised for local charities, Shore To Help aims to ease the burden for others through fund raising.
Find out more at shore-to-help.com

Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
