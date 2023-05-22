Shore To Help is a Monmouth County, 501(3)(c) charity that works to raise funds for local charities. The group began meeting in November 2007 as a small number of community members organizing a Thanksgiving Day football game. What started as a simple morning of fun with friends (on a day otherwise reserved for family) quickly evolved into a real event! With nearly 300 participants through the years and over $250,000 raised for local charities, Shore To Help aims to ease the burden for others through fund raising.

Find out more at shore-to-help.com

