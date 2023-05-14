Family Based Services Association of New Jersey, Inc.

Family Based Services Association of NJ (FBSA) provides peer support, educates, and advocates on behalf of Monmouth County parents and families of children and youth with emotional, behavioral, mental health, developmental disabilities and substance use. They are committed to engaging in anti-racist, anti-disability, and anti-stigma activities to reduce the negative outcomes for youth and families that we serve. Their pledge is to advocate with and on behalf of marginalized communities who traditionally have needed the most resources and have received the least. They support and stand with other youth and family voices in advocating for social justice. They are also committed to workplace diversity, respect, inclusion, fairness, equity, and social justice in our practice.

