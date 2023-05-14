© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Non Profits on The Night

Family Based Services Association of New Jersey, Inc.

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published May 14, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT
news.jpg

Family Based Services Association of NJ (FBSA) provides peer support, educates, and advocates on behalf of Monmouth County parents and families of children and youth with emotional, behavioral, mental health, developmental disabilities and substance use. They are committed to engaging in anti-racist, anti-disability, and anti-stigma activities to reduce the negative outcomes for youth and families that we serve. Their pledge is to advocate with and on behalf of marginalized communities who traditionally have needed the most resources and have received the least. They support and stand with other youth and family voices in advocating for social justice. They are also committed to workplace diversity, respect, inclusion, fairness, equity, and social justice in our practice.
Find out more HERE

Tags
Non Profits on The Night Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride