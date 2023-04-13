Family and Children's Services

FCS addresses neglect, abuse and exploitation of adults living in the community; health and respite care; financial instability due to physical, developmental and mental health disabilities; and childhood literacy. FCS also provides education to older adults on health and well-being, medications and substance abuse, helps seniors navigate the complex Medicare program through individual counseling and relies on the efforts of hundreds of volunteers in order to implement several of our programs. Whether FCS programs are offered in the home, in the community, or remotely, their goal is to reduce the barriers to care that prevent older adults and disabled individuals from seeking the support they need. While they partner with many organizations and government agencies, in many cases, FCS is the sole county-designated provider of unduplicated services and often the last hope for people in crisis.

In 2022, FCS reached thousands of vulnerable low-income individuals and families, through different services including their annual Operation Sleighbells which ensured that 427 families and 1000 children had a merrier Christmas by providing gifts of toys and clothing for low-income families.

For more information on programs, services, and events including the Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon on May 4th, fcsmonmouth.org

