Mary's Place By The Sea

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 21, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT
They provide services that complement a guests medical treatment, including oncology massages, nutrition education, individual counseling, expressive writing, reflexology, Reiki, guided meditation, prayer, and yoga...at no cost to guests. Guests are given the opportunity to hit the pause button on their medical treatments and daily responsibilities and just be. The integrative services provide guests with rest and support during this challenging time in their lives. They are empowered with knowledge that will aid them on their road to healing.To find out more about Mary’s Place by the Sea, how you can help and events like their upcoming golf tournament,
