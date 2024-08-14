© 2024 Brookdale Public Radio
Charles R. Cross - Founder of Backstreets Magazine Passes

Published August 14, 2024 at 5:27 AM EDT
Charles R. Cross moderating the panel "Sexual Healing?" at the 2009 Pop Conference, Experience Music Project, Seattle, Washington.
Joe Mabel
Charles Cross, the founder of Backstreets Magazine has passed away. The announcement came from a posting on Backstreets Magazine’s Facebook page that said, in part, “Charley single-handedly launched Backstreets in 1980, served as its Editor-in-Chief through the late ’90s, and remained an active contributor, advisor, fellow traveler, and guiding light until the end. For decades, Charley’s original vision, his honesty and open heart, and his commitment to intelligent music journalism coexisting with unapologetic fandom inspired everyone who worked here and thousands of readers.”

He also wrote bestselling biographies of Kurt Cobain and Jimi Hendrix
