New Jersey Players’ Secondary Prizes Benefit From New Multiplier

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published June 30, 2025 at 1:11 PM EDT

TRENTON (June 28, 2025) – A Virginia Mega Millions lottery player matched all five white balls and the Gold Mega ball to win the $348 million jackpot in Friday’s drawing

The winning numbers were 18, 21, 29, 42 and 50. The Gold Mega Ball was 02. The jackpot has reset to $50 million ahead of Tuesday’s drawing. The jackpot was the game’s second won since the rules changed in April. An Ohio player won a $112 million jackpot on April 18.

Meanwhile, New Jersey players’ secondary prizes were boosted by the game’s new multiplier. Thanks to the game’s new rules that took effect in April, players are automatically assigned a random multiplier. One Monmouth County player who matched four white balls and the Gold Mega player saw their $10,000 prize grow to $40,000 with a 4X multiplier. That ticket was drawn at Mike’s Deli, 75 Oakhill Road, Red Bank.

Additionally, among players who matched four white balls for the base $500 prize, five received a 2X multiplier to each win $1,000; one player won $1,500 with a 3X multiplier; one player won $2,500 with a 5X multiplier; and one won $5,000 with a 10X multiplier.

