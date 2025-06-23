Seven Garden State Schools Named in Best of List

Seven Garden State schools have been named among the list. The rankings gauged over 2,250 institutions across more than 100 countries. Evaluations were based on academic reputation and research performance globally and regionally. In order to be eligible, schools had to publish at least 1,250 scholarly papers between 2019 and 2023. Of the state;s schools named, Princeton took the lead, ascending to No. 16 in the list. Rutgers University’s New Brunswick campus ranked 156th. Rutgers-Newark came in at 645th. Other New Jersey schools on the list include the New Jersey Institute of Technology at 873rd, Stevens Institute of Technology at 1,014th, Montclair State University at 1,428th, and Rowan University at 1,882nd.