County Clerk Hanlon Advises Voters that Early Voting Begins Tuesday, June 3, for the Primary Election

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published May 29, 2025 at 8:32 AM EDT

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising Primary Election voters that early, in-person voting will be conducted from Tuesday, June 3, through Sunday, June 8. Designated polling locations will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Manalapan Township: Monmouth County Library Headquarters (Meeting Rooms 1-2-3), 125 Symmes Drive, Manalapan

Middletown Township: Croydon Hall (Assembly Hall), 900 Leonardville Road, Leonardo

Neptune Township: Neptune Township Senior Center (Fitness Center), 1607 Corlies Avenue, Neptune

Spring Lake Heights: Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center, 902 Ocean Road, Spring Lake

Upper Freehold Township: Hope Fire Company #1 (Meeting Room), 82 Route 526, Allentown

In addition to voting early in-person, voters have the option of voting by mail or in-person on Primary Election Day at their designated polling location.

For more information, visit MonmouthCountyVotes.com or the free Monmouth County Votes mobile app. For questions about polling locations, please contact the Board of Elections at 732-431-7802. General questions about the Primary Election may be directed to the County Clerk’s Elections Office at 732-431-7790.
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride