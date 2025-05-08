Preservation New Jersey Announces the 10 Most Endangered Historic Places 2025

Now in its 30th year, the 10 Most program brings awareness to irreplaceable landmarks that reflect the rich cultural, architectural, and social history of our communities. These sites were nominated by the public and selected by a panel of PNJ Board members based on historic significance, urgency of threat, and community impact.

The 2025 10 Most Endangered Historic Sites include:

1. Boylan House – Bernardsville (Somerset County)

2. The Universal Building – Jersey City (Hudson County)

3. Cornelius Doremus House – Montville (Morris County)

4. 202 & 210 West Main Street – Moorestown (Burlington County)

5. Van Houten House – City of Paterson (Passaic County)

6. Perth Amboy Police Headquarters – Perth Amboy (Middlesex County)

7. Abbot Manor – Plainfield (Union County)

8. Monmouth Boat Club – Red Bank (Monmouth County)

9. Washington Wells Farm – Skillman (Somerset County)

10. Andrew Mershon Tavern – Titusville (Mercer County)

11. Historic Preservation Funding Cuts

“These places matter,” said Paul Muir, President of PNJ. “They tell the stories of who we are and where we’ve been. By bringing attention to these threatened sites, we hope to inspire action, partnerships, and solutions that can save them.”

In addition to raising awareness, Preservation New Jersey works with local advocates, property owners, and community leaders to help develop strategies for preservation and reuse.

About Preservation New Jersey

Founded in 1978, Preservation New Jersey is a statewide nonprofit organization that promotes the economic vitality, sustainability, and heritage of New Jersey’s diverse communities through advocacy and education. Preservation New Jersey produces this annual list of New Jersey's 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in addition to other advocacy programs; provides educational workshops; publishes an interactive website; serves as a resource for technical assistance and general advice for the public; and addresses legislation and public policies that impact New Jersey's historic places and communities.