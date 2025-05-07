Monmouth County Surrogate launches AI technology to assist residents

This platform, available 24/7, looks to improves access to vital information for residents navigating probate, estate, and guardianship services.

“The Monmouth County Surrogate’s Office is committed to delivering outstanding service that supports individuals facing challenging situations. The introduction of advanced AI tools has already made a significant impact, benefiting more than 1,300 residents by enhancing their access to essential information in more than 100 languages,” said Surrogate Raisch. “Our goal is to ensure that information is accessible whenever you need it, even on weekends. We want you to know that help is always within reach.”

The Surrogate’s Office also offers eFile to probate a will or administer an estate.

“In addition to the new AI integrations, the Surrogate’s Office successfully implemented an eFile system last year, which has processed nearly 1,000 probate filings. This platform allows users to securely upload documents and manage their estate matters from the comfort of their home,” said Surrogate Raisch.

The Surrogate’s Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To ensure sufficient time for resident assistance, arrivals should be made by 3:30 p.m.

The Surrogate’s Office is responsible for the administration of estates, probating wills, granting administrations without a will; processing guardians’ filings and overseeing a guardianship monitoring program; reviewing, and finalizing adoptions; managing a minors' intermingled trust fund as the custodian of that fund and as custodian of records for estates, wills, guardianship, and adoptions in Monmouth County.

For more information about the Monmouth County Surrogate’s Office, go to visitmonmouth.com/surrogate.