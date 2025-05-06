Governor Murphy and Acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Littles-Floyd Announce Launch of “REAL ID Tuesdays”

“As we quickly approach the federal deadline for REAL ID, I am proud to announce the addition of ‘REAL ID Tuesdays’—another tool we are using to expand access to REAL ID appointments,” said Governor Murphy. “We have offered eligible residents the opportunity to upgrade to a REAL ID for five years but, as we enter the home stretch before the federal deadline, we will continue doing everything we can to expand appointments.”

“With federal enforcement approaching, the Motor Vehicle Commission is dedicated to assisting as many New Jerseyans as possible who need or want to get a REAL ID,” said Acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd. “To this end, we will be increasing the number of REAL ID appointments available on alternating Tuesdays to better accommodate customer demand. Remember, if you already have another form of acceptable identification such as a valid passport, you may use that document to board domestic flights, or until you can secure a REAL ID driver license or ID at a convenient time.”

Beginning Tuesday, May 20, 2025, approximately 5,200 additional REAL ID appointments will be serviced at NJMVC Licensing Centers every other Tuesday going forward. These new appointments for “REAL ID Tuesdays” will be available for booking on the NJMVC’s appointment scheduler starting Monday morning, May 5, 2025.

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the federal government will commence REAL ID enforcement. Starting that day, individuals will be required to provide a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID, or another federally approved form of identification, such as a passport, to board domestic flights and enter certain federal facilities.

The NJMVC remains committed to its expanded issuance of REAL IDs at Licensing Centers and Mobile Units statewide, continuing through and beyond May 7. Over the last several months, the Commission has made repeated additions and reallocations of appointments to service more customers with REAL ID; launched dedicated REAL ID days on Thursdays and, now, Tuesdays; expanded its Mobile Unit program to service more customers with REAL ID directly in their local communities; introduced a REAL ID Emergency Issuance Program for qualified customers; and more.

For more information about REAL ID in New Jersey, visit REALID.nj.gov. Customers should check the website before scheduling an appointment to learn about REAL ID and ensure they have the necessary documents to get a REAL ID.

Please visit TSA.gov for more information about federal REAL ID enforcement.