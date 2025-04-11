Magnet Schools Garner Top SAT Scores In The State

According to the article, specialized public high schools and magnet schools were dominant on the list. Such schools limit admissions to top students who have to apply to attend. Edison Academy Magnet School topped the list with a combined average score of 1530. Just behind in second place is High Technology High School with an average score of 1510. High Tech was not the only school in the Monmouth County Vocational School District to make the list. Also present; Biotechnology High School at number 4, Academy of Allied Health and Science at number 7, Marine Academy of Science and Technology at number 15, and Communications High School at 19.