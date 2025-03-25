© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Two Monmouth County Walgreens Locations Close

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 25, 2025 at 8:24 AM EDT
The site of the former Walgreens in Lincroft
Tom Brennan
The site of the former Walgreens in Lincroft

As of last week, 2 more Walgreens locations in Monmouth County have closed.

Last week saw the closure of the Walgreens on Newman Springs Road in Lincroft and one on Main Street in Asbury Park. According to the company’s website, they are closing about 500 of their 8,500 stores to cut costs. Walgreens has 150 New Jersey locations. They have resources available online to find a new store if your nearest location is closing. Walgreens also offers delivery within a 20-mile radius.
