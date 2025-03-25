Two Monmouth County Walgreens Locations Close

Last week saw the closure of the Walgreens on Newman Springs Road in Lincroft and one on Main Street in Asbury Park. According to the company’s website, they are closing about 500 of their 8,500 stores to cut costs. Walgreens has 150 New Jersey locations. They have resources available online to find a new store if your nearest location is closing. Walgreens also offers delivery within a 20-mile radius.