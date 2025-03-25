Monmouth County Town Named as 1 of 8 in the State With a Great Main Street
According to WorldAtlas.com,a Monmouth County town has been named as 1 of 8 New Jersey towns with unforgettable main streets.
According to the article, Red Bank “boasts a lively arts scene and a dynamic Main Street. The town’s cultural hub features the Count Basie Center for the Arts.” They also suggest exploring the vibrant retail options, and then relaxing at Riverside Gardens Park, where waterfront views and seasonal events create the perfect atmosphere for a picnic or leisurely afternoon.