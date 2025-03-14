Monmouth County Hosts Forest Fire Information Session at Huber Woods Park

“I would like to thank the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Monmouth County Park System, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and the Middletown Fire Department for joining us for our presentation about forest fires,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Approximately 25 residents from the neighborhoods surrounding Huber Woods and Hartshorne Woods parks were in attendance for this presentation and we thank them for taking the time to attend.”

“During the presentation, fire officials described the firefighting resources that would be deployed in the event of a forest fire in the area,” said Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Monmouth County Fire Marshal. “Our County Fire Marshal, Fred Migliaccio, explained the various firefighting task forces, comprised of Monmouth County municipal fire departments, that would be deployed in the event of a fire in the area. He also explained the various measures homeowners can take to reduce the risk of fires spreading to their properties.”

“During the session, Assistant County Park Superintendent Rick Royle explained that park rangers regularly maintain trails and tend to fallen trees,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “A Park System ecologist detailed measures that have been taken by the County to improve the health of the woodlands to encourage the growth of native plants and trees, reduce natural debris that fuels fires and improve access for firefighting equipment.”

To learn more about the County’s Park System, go to monmouthcountyparks.com. To learn more about the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office, go to visitmonmouth.com.