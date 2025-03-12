Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising voters that a new state law has extended the early, in-person voting period for the primary election.
Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising voters that a new state law has extended the early, in-person voting period for the primary election. The Early Voting period for the 2025 Primary Election will now be six days, beginning on Tuesday, June 3, and continuing through Sunday, June 8.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed S3990/A5370 into law on Tuesday, March 4, extending Early
Voting in primary elections in non-presidential election years from three to six days and in
presidential election years from five to six days.
“Monmouth County ranked #1 in the state for early in-person voting during the past four
consecutive general elections, so many voters of our county are already aware of the
convenience early voting can provide,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Extending the early voting
period give voters even more flexibility to take part in our elections process.”
In addition to in-person voting on Primary Election Day, voters will again have the option
of voting early by mail. Information regarding voting in Monmouth County is available on
the County Clerk’s courtesy elections website, MonmouthCountyVotes.com and free
mobile app, Monmouth County Votes