Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising voters that a new state law has extended the early, in-person voting period for the primary election.

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published March 12, 2025 at 7:03 AM EDT

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising voters that a new state law has extended the early, in-person voting period for the primary election. The Early Voting period for the 2025 Primary Election will now be six days, beginning on Tuesday, June 3, and continuing through Sunday, June 8.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed S3990/A5370 into law on Tuesday, March 4, extending Early

Voting in primary elections in non-presidential election years from three to six days and in

presidential election years from five to six days.

“Monmouth County ranked #1 in the state for early in-person voting during the past four

consecutive general elections, so many voters of our county are already aware of the

convenience early voting can provide,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Extending the early voting

period give voters even more flexibility to take part in our elections process.”

In addition to in-person voting on Primary Election Day, voters will again have the option

of voting early by mail. Information regarding voting in Monmouth County is available on

the County Clerk’s courtesy elections website, MonmouthCountyVotes.com and free

mobile app, Monmouth County Votes
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride