Two Individuals Charged in Connection to Home Invasion and Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft

The homeowner advised that the suspects stole car keys from a counter inside the house but were unable to remove the vehicle from the property. The homeowner immediately contacted police, and the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle heading west on Allaire Road, towards State Highway 34.

Following an extensive investigation led by Detective Zach Honecker, two of the suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Yasir Twitty of Newark and 19-year-old Nymir Marks, also of Newark. Both have been charged with:

2nd-degree conspiracy to commit residential burglary.

Two counts of 2nd-degree criminal attempt to commit theft.

3rd-degree conspiracy to commit theft.

3rd-degree criminal attempt to commit residential burglary.

Twitty is currently incarcerated in Middlesex County Jail, while Marks is being held at Essex County Jail.

The Wall Township Police Detective Bureau is continuing its investigation and working to identify the third suspect involved in the incident.

Despite charges being filed, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all the trial rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution and New Jersey State Law.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Wall Township Police Department at (732) 449-4500.