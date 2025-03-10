Police Seeking Public's Help in Monmouth County Stabbing

On March 4, 2025, at approximately 11:31 p.m., members of the Neptune City Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing outside a residence in the vicinity of the 200 block of West Sylvania Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 24-year-old male, suffering from stab wounds.

The victim, later identified as Kaylib Paul, of Neptune Township, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Paul would later succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, March 05, 2025.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing of Kaylib Paul is urged to please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Stephen Cavendish at 800-533-7443 or Neptune City Detective Sergeant Thomas Holmstedt at 732-775-1615.