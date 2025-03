Over a dozen Garden State locations including Middletown, Brick and Toms River may close their doors unless they are picked up by another retailer. The company is blaming inflation and high interest rates for their business woes. Rhode Island-based Ocean State Job Lot is expected to snag 15 former Big Lots stores across the country and joins Pennsylvania-based Ollie's Brand Discount, which is scooping up 40 Big Lot stores of their own.