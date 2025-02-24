2025 Champions of Sustainability Contest
Through our Energy for Education initiative, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) invites all schools within our service area to participate in our Champions of Sustainability contest. To be considered, submit a proposal describing an eco-friendly project to be implemented at your school that promotes environmental sustainability.
When researching your project, consider how it will impact your school, students, staff, community and most importantly – our environment. Projects can include gardening, water programs, recycling or renewable energy just to name a few. Get creative and remember it’s all about ensuring a sustainable future.
Prizes
Your school has a chance to win:
1st Place, Prize Green Team Champion Award: $2,500
2nd Place, Silver Award: $1,500
3rd Place, Bronze Award: $1,000
The Project plan should include a clear, detailed written proposal and pictures and/or photos that depict the project. The written proposal should describe:
- How it will be environmentally sustainable.
- Who will be involved. (Please be sure to include student participation in the project.)
- Who will benefit and how from this project.
- The approximate cost of the project.
To Register
Contact Carolyn Cannon at 609-402-2664 or ccannon@njng.com.
Submission Details
Provide your school’s name and address, contact person/school representative along with their phone number and email address. Entries are due by Friday, March 28, 2025, and should be sent via email to ccannon@njng.com.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins January 27, 2025 and ends on March 28, 2025. Open to legal residents of New Jersey, at least 18 years of age, and a teacher, employee, or administrator at a school within NJNG’s service territory at time of entry. Void outside of New Jersey and where prohibited. Click here for Official Rules. Subject to full Official Rules.