2025 Champions of Sustainability Contest

When researching your project, consider how it will impact your school, students, staff, community and most importantly – our environment. Projects can include gardening, water programs, recycling or renewable energy just to name a few. Get creative and remember it’s all about ensuring a sustainable future.

Prizes

Your school has a chance to win:

1st Place, Prize Green Team Champion Award: $2,500

2nd Place, Silver Award: $1,500

3rd Place, Bronze Award: $1,000

The Project plan should include a clear, detailed written proposal and pictures and/or photos that depict the project. The written proposal should describe:

How it will be environmentally sustainable.

Who will be involved. (Please be sure to include student participation in the project.)

Who will benefit and how from this project.

The approximate cost of the project.

View Official Contest Rules.

To Register

Contact Carolyn Cannon at 609-402-2664 or ccannon@njng.com.

Submission Details

Provide your school’s name and address, contact person/school representative along with their phone number and email address. Entries are due by Friday, March 28, 2025, and should be sent via email to ccannon@njng.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins January 27, 2025 and ends on March 28, 2025. Open to legal residents of New Jersey, at least 18 years of age, and a teacher, employee, or administrator at a school within NJNG’s service territory at time of entry. Void outside of New Jersey and where prohibited. Click here for Official Rules. Subject to full Official Rules.