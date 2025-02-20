Fugitive In Long Branch Homicide Found In Georgia

Raheem D. Montes, 25, of Long Branch, was arrested in Clayton County, Georgia by local authorities.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 11, 2024, members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and the Long Branch Police Department responded to the area of Brighton Avenue between Ocean Boulevard and 2nd Avenue for a report of a shooting. At that location they encountered a 31-year-old male resident of Long Branch who had been struck by gunfire.

The male, identified as Elijah Buffaloe, also of Long Branch, was transported to a local hospital, where he would later succumb to his injuries.

The investigation identified Montes as the initial shooter. Moments after the shooting, gunfire was exchanged between other individuals, resulting in a second person, a 32-year-old male resident of Brick Township (Ocean County), being injured. That individual transported himself to a local hospital for treatment and was subsequently released.

The investigation resulted in Montes being charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (firearm), and second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.

Montes remains in custody in Georgia awaiting extradition, pending proceedings to be held in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Josh Rios at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Department Detective Joe Pannullo at 732-222-1000.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner, Director of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau. Information about legal representation for Montes was not immediately available.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.