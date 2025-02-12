County Commissioners showcase Highlands Shared Services Success Stories

FREEHOLD, NJ – As part of their series on successful shared services partnerships, the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners would like to highlight the Shared Services agreements between Monmouth County and the Borough of Highlands.

Monmouth County has worked with the Borough of Highlands on shared services since 2012. The Borough currently participates in Tax Board MOD IV and OPRS-RIM agreements. The OPRS-RIM Agreement’s records management software has helped assist the Borough of Highlands in their growing need to manage paper and electronic records. This has improved records inventory control and cost savings for the town and the taxpayers. Additionally, the Borough has also benefitted from the MOD IV Agreement, which has provided them with the ability to provide the state-mandated tax assessment software to their constituents at a greatly reduced price compared to outsourcing the service to the private sector.

"Monmouth County takes great pride in its partnership with the Borough of Highlands, where shared services are helping to significantly reduce expenses for both the municipality and its residents," said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. "We’re dedicated to continuing to offer these shared services programs to alleviate the tax burden on the Borough’s residents."

“The ease of use and vast amounts of information contained in both platforms help our staff better serve our residents. Residents, in turn, see their requests responded to with a much faster turn-around than when we lived in a world of paper. Overall, it is a big well done and thank you to the County for providing such services that make all of our jobs easier and more efficient,” said Carolyn Broullon, Mayor of Highlands.

“We are very pleased the OPRS-RIM service we provide to our local municipalities for record storage and retention helps them alleviate their paper storage needs and improve record inventory control while generating a cost savings,” said Christine Giordano Hanlon, Monmouth County Clerk.

“The Shared Services team and I are always available to help municipal officials get started or to answer any questions they may have, so contact us by calling 732-431-7460 or emailing us at sharedservices@co.monmouth.nj.us,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “We look forward to working with all our partners to make Monmouth County the best place to live.”

The Monmouth County Office of Shared Services facilitates partnerships with local government entities through which the County provides services, equipment and resources to a local government which helps to reduce costs and increase efficiencies.

For more information about Monmouth County Shared Services, go to visitmonmouth.com.