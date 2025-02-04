Commissioners recognize MCVSD student for creating Girls Rule AI

According to Girls Rule AI, their mission is to empower girls from around the world with the tools to build solutions using AI. Its focus is to build the foundational knowledge and programming skills required to use the latest models in artificial intelligence with an awareness of issues such as bias in datasets. The initiative offers courses to small groups of girls in a friendly and supportive environment.

“On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, I want to commend Ishani for all the hard work and effort she put into creating Girls Rule AI, which encourages young women to learn about artificial intelligence,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Her knowledge of this developing area, her entrepreneurial spirit and her desire to educate other women about this emerging field is a credit to the staff at High Technology High School.”

“The Monmouth County Vocational School District is consistently ranked as having some of the best schools in the State—and the Country—and it is because of students like Ishani,” said Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Monmouth County Vocational School District. “Congratulations to Ishani and we wish you continued success with Girls Rule AI.”

