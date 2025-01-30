Former U.S. Senator Menendez Sentenced to 11Years in Prison

Menendez, who resigned his Senate seat in August was found guilty last year of 16 felony counts including bribery and fraud. According to Reuters he was also found guilty of acting as a foreign agent, a first for a U.S. Senator. Prosecutors say he guided military aid to Egypt, provided assistance to Qatar, and interfered in local prosecutions of allied businessmen in exchange for bribes including gold, cash and a Mercedes-Benz. The 71 year old had pleaded not guilty and says he will appeal.