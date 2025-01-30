© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Former U.S. Senator Menendez Sentenced to 11Years in Prison

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published January 30, 2025 at 8:06 AM EST
Flickr

Yesterday, a Manhattan court judge sentenced Former U. S, Senator, Robert Menendez to 11 years in prison.

Menendez, who resigned his Senate seat in August was found guilty last year of 16 felony counts including bribery and fraud. According to Reuters he was also found guilty of acting as a foreign agent, a first for a U.S. Senator. Prosecutors say he guided military aid to Egypt, provided assistance to Qatar, and interfered in local prosecutions of allied businessmen in exchange for bribes including gold, cash and a Mercedes-Benz. The 71 year old had pleaded not guilty and says he will appeal.
Tags
Local News New Jersey PoliticsCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
